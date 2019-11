× Old National Centre announces Black Friday deal on concert tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Old National Centre has announced a five-day Black Friday savings event for more than 20 upcoming shows.

Fans can get tickets for $25 or less starting November 27 at 8 a.m. when using the promotional code BLACK in this online-only event.

Old National Centre says the offer is valid Wednesday, November 27 at 8 a.m. through Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m., while supplies last.

$20 All-In tickets available for the following shows when using the promotional code: BLACK

STEEL PANTHER – NOVEMBER 29

SNAILS – DECEMBER 4

STRAIGHT NO CHASER – DECEMBER 8

NICK JR. LIVE! – JANUARY 4, 5

YACHT ROCK REVUE – JANUARY 10, 11

SUBLIME WITH ROME – JANUARY 18

COUNTESS LUANN & FRIENDS– JANUARY 24

SUBTRONICS – FEBRUARY 4

ALTER BRIDGE – FEBRUARY 9

TRIPPIE REDD – FEBRUARY 11

CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE – FEBRUARY 12

LITTLE BIG TOWN – FEBRUARY 21

OPETH – FEBRUARY 25

PEEKABOO – FEBRUARY 27

BRIT FLOYD – MARCH 24

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN – MARCH 31

DANCE GAVIN DANCE – APRIL 9

SCOOBY-DOO! LIVE – MAY 9, 10

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? – MAY 17

$15 All-In tickets available for the following shows:

LED ZEPPELIN 2 – JANUARY 17

ULTIMATE 80’S PARTY FT. TIFFANY – FEBRUARY 1

THE MOTELS, BOW WOW WOW & MORE – FEBRUARY 14

To see the complete list of shows in this promotion, click here.

For more information, visit oldnationalcentre.com.