Person dies after being struck by vehicle on Indy’s far east side

Posted 7:30 PM, November 26, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to the 100 block Washington Pointe Drive in response to a pedestrian struck.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

