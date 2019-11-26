Serving up thunderstorms tonight followed by gusty winds; High wind warning issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG WIND GUSTS

Hold onto your hat! The winds are about to blow a rapidly strengthening low pressure emerges from the Rockies later tonight.

The storm has been advertised for over a week and it is right on track for the central pressure to drop rapidly tonight creating strong winds. Coupled with a powerful (140 mph) jet stream overhead, wind gusts to 60 mph at the surface are likely late night into early Wednesday morning.

A high wind warning has been issued from 4 AM to 9 PM Wednesday, while a wind advisory is in effect for the southern half of the state. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could topple trees, snap limbs and cause power outages through mid-morning Wednesday.

Gusty storms are possible here and a few storms could pull down locally heavy winds before or just after 12 am. The better threat of severe storms is across much of Missouri and portions of Illinois with a threat of a tornado or two.

WINTER TRAVEL

Plans to travel west and conditions deteriorate. Within the cold sector of the storm it has already delivered over two feet of snow in portions of Colorado. Several states tonight through Wednesday are under a winter storm warning. Accumulations of up to a foot are possible in Minnesota and Wisconsin before noon Wednesday.

COOL AND CALM FOR THANKSGIVING

The storm departs Wednesday into Canada with colder and calmer conditions arriving for the ht Thanksgiving holiday. This will be the fourth straight chilly Thanksgiving, coolest since 2014.