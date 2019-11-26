× Terre Haute man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing father at Danville truck stop

DANVILLE, Ind. — Hendricks County prosecutors announced the sentencing of a 29-year-old Terre Haute man after being convicted in the stabbing his father in January.

Police in Hendricks County responded to Love’s Truck Stop at S.R. 39 and I-70 on a report of a stabbing on January 15.

Prosecutors say police found James A. Cochran, Jr., 56, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the head and face upon arrival.

James told officers that his son, Jonathan E. Cochran, 29, had attacked him.

According to police, the two men, James’ wife (mother of Jonathan) and Jonathan’s four-year-old son had traveled in separate vehicles to Riley Children’s Hospital earlier in the day for the child’s treatment.

An argument ensued at the truck stop about moving the child from James’ truck where he had been riding to another vehicle, police said.

Prosecutors said James did not comply with Jonathan’s request to move the child to the other vehicle, and Jonathan reached across the child and stabbed James repeatedly.

James left the truck while Jonathan continued the attack, chasing him inside the business.

Police said Jonathan appeared to be impaired and showed signs of intoxication from a narcotic.

Prosecutors said Cochran was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and neglect of a dependent on October 31.

Cochran was sentenced to 25 years at the Indiana Department of Correction on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Loren P. Delp said, “We were very pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case. What makes this case especially tragic is a four-year-old was involved and observed the attack on his grandfather, as his grandfather attempted to shield him from the stabbing.”