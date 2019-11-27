Bullets tear through Indy homes overnight; sleeping child narrowly missed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Police are searching for some gunmen after two Indianapolis homes were riddled with bullets overnight.

The shootings took place less than 40 minutes apart on the west and near northwest sides on town.

The woman who lives in a home in the 1400 block of 34th Street says she has been woken up by gunfire twice in the last month. Once when a bullet came through her front window and again overnight when a bullet tore through her back window just a few feet from where a 6-year-old girl was sleeping.

Hara Barnes says her niece was sleeping on the couch when bullets ripped through her walls and narrowly missed the child.

“It was just like pow, pow, pow,” said Barnes. “She could have been killed. I could have been killed.”

Police told Barnes the gunman stood in her backyard and fired a half dozen shots, breaking two back windows while likely targeting her grandson who admitted he’s been in an ongoing feud with some other young men.

The shooting stole Hara’s sense of safety inside her home for the second time.

“I’m very scared. I just thank God she wasn’t hurt,” said Barnes.

Barnes says she’s lived in the home over 60 years with no problems until five weeks ago when she filed her first police report of someone shooting into the front of her home.

“I’m at home in my home asleep both times and bothering no one. This is just ridiculous,” said Barnes.

Just a few miles west of Hara’s home on 34th Street, someone also opened fire on a building at the Pangea Meadows apartments near 34th and Moller.

In addition to a broken window, one apartment got hit nearly 20 times. Although the holes have been repaired, some of those bullets even tore into a second adjacent apartment.

Barnes now has a message for whoever pulled the trigger in both cases.

“What could be so bad that you go shoot up someone’s house?” asked Barnes. “”Please put the guns down. Please.”

So far no arrests have been made in either shooting. Anyone with information on suspects can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).