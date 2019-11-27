× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 47 ‘Colts vs Titans Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts host the red hot Tennessee Titans Sunday in a pivotal AFC South clash.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the game, which has big-time playoff implications. Can the Colts kick-start their passing attack? Will Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continue his impressive play? How does Indianapolis slow down the beastly Derrick Henry?

The crew also discusses Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne’s advancement in the Hall of Fame process.

