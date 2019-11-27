× Frankfort police arrest 25-year-old woman for dealing meth

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Frankfort have arrested a woman on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine.

According to the Frankfort Police Department (FPD), narcotics detectives arrested Sarah Ummel, 25, of rural Frankfort, on Tuesday after a recent drug investigation.

Ummel was arrested for dealing methamphetamine, police said.

FPD said that more drugs were found on Ummel by detectives, who requested an additional possession charge.

She was taken to the Clinton County Jail on Wednesday where she faces formal charges.

The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office said Ummel has been charged with five counts of dealing methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.