× Gusty travel day ahead! Calmer, colder for Thanksgiving.

A high wind warning is now in effect and will continue through this evening. Today, winds will be sustained between 20-30mph, with higher gust between 50-60mph! This will create some power outages and white-knuckled driving at times around semi-trucks. Objects will be blown around, so be extra smart while driving across the state. Some good news, the rain is winding down now and should exit the state by mid-morning. Roads will begin to dry out and no ice is expected! No doubt, a mild start but with the cold front sweeping across the state this morning, temperatures will tumble into the lower 40’s by the afternoon.

Thanksgiving forecast looks quieter but much cooler! Some sunshine will be enjoyed but temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40’s. At least the wind will be much calmer for travel tomorrow.

Another storm system on the way this Saturday! Additional rain in the forecast and breezy to windy conditions. Milder weather too before another cold front drops in on Sunday, switching rain over to snow! Some roads could be slick by Monday morning!