Indiana State Police increase patrols during busy travel week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — According to AAA, over 55 million Americans will travel this week for Thanksgiving. Drivers in central Indiana will deal with a wind advisory nearly all day long.

To deal with the increase of traffic, Indiana State Police will have an extra 150 officers out on the roads making sure drivers stay safe.

“What we need is them to number one, pay attention to their speed," said Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police. "Make sure they’re not following too close, make sure they’re being courteous drivers out here as well."

According to police, last year over Thanksgiving in Indiana there were 2500 accidents, 337 injuries, and 12 deaths. Their goal isn’t to write more tickets, but to have less accidents.

“What we’re trying to do is reduce the death and the fatality number down to 0, but we need the cooperation of the public out here, the motorists out here as well,” Sgt. Ames said.

As far as construction, INDOT says projects in central Indiana are on hold for the week. However police say the wind warning in effect for Wednesday could have some concern.

“If you see a semi that’s going back and forth in their lane and it’s because the wind is too much, it's probably best just to reduce your speed and stay behind that vehicle,” Sgt. Ames said.

No matter the traffic, police say it’s important to drive slow and cautious. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, it’s better late than never.

"Make the roadways safe for yourself and everyone else out here,” Sgt. Ames said.

The strong winds may also bring about sporadic power outages across central Indiana. IPL says they are monitoring the weather and will have resources available to respond to outages if they occur.

If you are an IPL customer, you can access their outage map HERE.