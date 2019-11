Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- The Indiana Fever have a new head coach. Marianne Stanley takes the reigns after Pokey Chatman was let go by the team in September. Stanley, along with Fever-great (and newly promoted) Tamika Catchings stopped by FOX59 to talk about their vision for the team going forward.

For more information about the Fever, head to the following link: Indiana Fever Basketball