Newspaper mistake invites families to get Christmas pictures with ‘Satan’

COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – Families look forward to the time-honored Christmas tradition of getting pictures with…Satan?

An unfortunate typo in a Canadian newspaper is the talk of social media. The Comox Valley Record in British Columbia published an advertisement for upcoming Christmas events, including a parade, a concert and pictures with “Satan.”

The newspaper, of course, meant “pictures with Santa,” but the typographical error made it into print nonetheless.

In an editorial, the newspaper apologized for the chuckle-worthy mistake, saying fallout was immediate. People shared the ad on social media and called the newspaper out.

The staff wrote that the ad went through the same proofreading process as everything that goes through the advertising and production departments. Still, no one noticed that the ad said “Satan” instead of “Santa.”

“There is no excuse for it, and we aren’t about to use this space to make any,” the newspaper staff wrote in its editorial.

And, of course, there’s always a silver lining:

On the bright side, everyone in the Comox Valley and beyond knows when the Courtenay Christmas parade is… and the Captain Thunderpants concert should be a complete sell-out. So there’s that.