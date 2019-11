× Noblesville pays tribute to worker who died hanging holiday decorations

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The City of Noblesville is paying tribute to a man who fell to his death while hanging holiday decorations.

On Wednesday, the Street Department placed red ribbons in memory of 21-year-old Ryan Herring. The Gas City native died while hanging decorations on light poles in the downtown square. He apparently fell, suffering traumatic injuries.

The ribbons are hung on downtown street poles.