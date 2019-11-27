× Officers seize 3,000 fake IDs in Louisville, including some headed to convicted child rapist in NY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Federal officers intercepted nearly 3,000 fake driver’s licenses in Louisville.

The IDs were heading from China to various locations in New York, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The licenses were for several states, including Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey and Ohio, among others. They were in six shipments.

CBP said one of the shipments was headed to a convicted child rapist in New York. Investigators suspect that the individual uses the promise of alcohol and fake IDs to entice minors. Homeland Security is investigating.

The seizure also included more than 3,100 blank card stocks that can be used to make fake IDs, CBP said. Officers made the discovery at an Express Consignment Operations hub at the Louisville airport.

Information gathered in Louisville was communicated to CPB officers in Memphis, who seized an additional 527 counterfeit licenses in their area.

CBP officials said fake IDs are frequently bought and sold through “dark web” transactions. They can be linked to human trafficking, identity theft and immigration-related crimes.