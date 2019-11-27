Person dead after trailer fire in Sullivan County

Photo//Indiana State Police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a fire Wednesday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the fire happened around 7:11 p.m. Wednesday on the east side of Dugger, off State Road 54. When crews arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The Union Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, only to find a body inside. An initial investigation into the fire did not uncover any signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending positive identification.

