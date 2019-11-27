× Purdue grad invented Stove Top stuffing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – If your Thanksgiving dinner includes Stove Top stuffing, you can thank a Purdue grad for that.

According to Purdue University, Ruth Siems, a 1953 home economics graduate, is credited with inventing the side dish. The invention came at a time when American shoppers were looking for more convenient foods.

Siems developed the recipe while working at General Foods. Purdue reports the secret behind the dish are the dimensions of the bread crumbs.

Siems died at her home in Newburgh, Indiana in 2005.

She worked for General Foods for 35 years.