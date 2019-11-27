INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Dallas cowboys are teaming up with the salvation army to kick off the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson and commissioner David Hudson with the salvation army give us a look into the tradition.
Red kettle campaign kicks off
-
Organizations help Hoosiers pay utility bills as temperatures continue to drop
-
Local agencies accept applications for holiday assistance
-
Family displaced after camper fire extends to Columbus home
-
Ellen DeGeneres responds to backlash after hanging out with George W. Bush at football game
-
Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace
-
-
The 2019 holiday movies get an early start
-
Homicide victim found dead in wooded area near IMS-owned solar panel field is identified
-
Over 15,000 Indiana teachers rally for Red for Ed Action Day at statehouse
-
President Trump, RNC raised $125 million in third quarter
-
Despite a black eye and 14 stitches, former President Jimmy Carter is back building homes
-
-
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 17 – 2019 Football Season Preview
-
Christmas Gift & Hobby Show returns to the State Fairgrounds
-
Frankfort Police officers sporting scruff for a cause