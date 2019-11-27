Red kettle campaign kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Dallas cowboys are teaming up with the salvation army to kick off the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson and commissioner David Hudson with the salvation army give us a look into the tradition.

