Thousands without power as strong winds hit central Indiana

Posted 9:10 AM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, November 27, 2019

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The effects of high winds are already being felt across central Indiana.

There are reports of power outages in multiple counties across the Hoosier State.

Here’s a look at outage numbers as of about 10 a.m.:

We’ve received reports of a 60 mph wind gust from Zionsville and a 58 mph wind gust from Purdue. There are numerous reports of trees down and damaged power lines across the state.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for counties north of Indianapolis until 9 p.m. A Wind Advisory is effect for counties south of Indy until 9 p.m.

