Unique Thanksgiving dessert: Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Brown Sugar Meringue
The gorgeous, deep hue of purple sweet potatoes is unlike anything else you’ll have on your holiday table.
The purple comes from anthocyanins, which is the same pigment that gives cherries, strawberries, blueberries, and other red, blue, and purple produce their color.
You can certainly use regular sweet potatoes in this recipe if you’re having trouble finding the purple variety.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Gingersnap Crust and Brown Sugar Meringue
Yield: Serves 8 people
Ingredients
For the Crust
- 3 cups (255 grams) ginger snap cookies
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar (26 grams)
For the filling
- 400 grams purple sweet potatoes (should yield about 2 cups cooked)
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the meringue
- 4 large egg whites
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 cup brown sugar (213 grams)
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
For the crust
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Crush ginger snap cookies in food processor. Combine with melted butter and brown sugar.
- Press mixture into pie pan, starting at the bottom and working your way up the sides
- Bake crust for 5 minutes. Set aside.
For the filling
- Boil sweet potatoes for about 50 minutes. Remove potatoes from pot and peel skin off. It should come off easily, but if not, boil a little longer.
- Put peeled sweet potatoes in food processor and blend until smooth.
- Add brown sugar, heavy cream, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to food processor and blend until smooth. The filling should be the consistency of a thick pudding.
- Dump filling into crust and smooth top.
- Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 to 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the pie should come out clean.
For the meringue
- In large mixing bowl, beat egg whites and salt on low speed until they’re frothy, about 1 minute.
- Add cream of tartar and increase mixer speed to medium, continuing to beat until egg whites are forming soft peaks.
- Meanwhile, combine brown sugar and water in small saucepan and bring to boil. Do not stir.
- Continue boiling until the temperature reaches 238 degrees, or about 5 minutes.
- Slowly pour brown sugar mixture into egg whites, all while still mixing the egg whites. Continue beating until the peaks are firm and glossy.
- Add the vanilla.
- Spoon the meringue onto the pie filling or pipe it on.
- Use a kitchen torch or a broiler to toast the meringue.