Unique Thanksgiving dessert: Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Brown Sugar Meringue

The gorgeous, deep hue of purple sweet potatoes is unlike anything else you’ll have on your holiday table.

The purple comes from anthocyanins, which is the same pigment that gives cherries, strawberries, blueberries, and other red, blue, and purple produce their color.

You can certainly use regular sweet potatoes in this recipe if you’re having trouble finding the purple variety.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Gingersnap Crust and Brown Sugar Meringue

Yield: Serves 8 people

Ingredients

For the Crust

3 cups (255 grams) ginger snap cookies

1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted

2 Tablespoons brown sugar (26 grams)

For the filling

400 grams purple sweet potatoes (should yield about 2 cups cooked)

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Challenge butter, melted

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the meringue

4 large egg whites

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup brown sugar (213 grams)

1/3 cup water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

For the crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Crush ginger snap cookies in food processor. Combine with melted butter and brown sugar. Press mixture into pie pan, starting at the bottom and working your way up the sides Bake crust for 5 minutes. Set aside.

For the filling

Boil sweet potatoes for about 50 minutes. Remove potatoes from pot and peel skin off. It should come off easily, but if not, boil a little longer. Put peeled sweet potatoes in food processor and blend until smooth. Add brown sugar, heavy cream, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to food processor and blend until smooth. The filling should be the consistency of a thick pudding. Dump filling into crust and smooth top. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 to 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the pie should come out clean.

For the meringue