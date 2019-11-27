× Wednesday’s wind storm coming to an end; New storm emerges to end holiday weekend

WIND STORM WEDNESDAY

The powerful wind gusts began very early Wednesday morning and will continue for several more hours. Through 6 pm, we’ve endured over 13 hours of wind gusts exceeding 30 mph in Indianapolis with peak gusts of 60 mph in a few locations. Top gusts include 62 mph in Crawfordsville, Muncie and 60 mph Zionsivlle and Indianapolis. This was the strongest November wind gust in Indianapolis since 2013 (Tornado outbreak) and only the 3rd time a November wind gust reached 60 mph since 1990.

The storm’s height has passed and wind gusts will slowly reduce through midnight as we distance ourselves from the departing low pressure. The high wind warning will expire at 9 pm, gusts of 25 mph could still occur though 2 am.

Damage and power outages were wide-spread with IPL reporting over 35,000 customers without power. By 6 pm that number lowered to 6000.

BETTER WEATHER

We are on out way to the fourth straight cold Thanksgiving and the coldest since 2014. The winds will be much calmer and skies will filter sunshine through high clouds but afternoon temperatures will run 4 to 7-degrees below normal.

Early morning joggers will feel the chill, temperatures at daybreak will range from 27° to 32°.

If you plan to travel Thursday conditions are to deteriorate again in the south-central Plains and out west where a new storm is making its way out of the Rockies. Many locations that just endured winter weather from the storm Wednesday have been placed under some form of winter watch or advisory. Below the nation-wide forecast early Thursday morning.

New snow accumulation is expected on Thursday for portions of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.