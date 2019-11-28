× 1 person found dead in Hendricks County home where burglary had been reported

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the discovery of a person dead in a residence where police were initially called on the report of a burglary in progress.

The incident happened in a home in the 5000 block of N. County Rd. 1000 E., near Brownsburg. A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the scene is secure, and there appears to be no additional threat to public safety at this time.

Detectives continue their investigation, including the acquisition of search warrants. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.