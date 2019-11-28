× Authorities search for shooter after Brownsburg man killed during home invasion

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A homeowner was shot and killed during a home invasion attempted robbery in Brownsburg, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of North County Road 1000 East around 6:15 p.m. It was initially reported as a burglary in progress.

Authorities say Dr. Dean Maar, 61, was shot and killed at his home.

There were no others reported injured at the scene.

A small fire appeared to be intentionally set inside the house as well, but it was quickly extinguished by first responders.

The sheriff’s office says there are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as additional information becomes available.