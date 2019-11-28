Doctor shot to death during apparent home invasion robbery in Hendricks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A homeowner was shot and killed during a home invasion attempted robbery, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Now the family of a well-respected Indianapolis doctor is grieving and police are searching for his killer.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of North County Road 1000 East around 6:15 p.m. It was initially reported as a burglary in progress.

The home is at the end of a private drive, tucked away and not visible from the road.

Authorities say Dr. Dean Maar, 61, was shot and killed at his home. There were no others reported injured at the scene.

Neighbors along the normally peaceful street were stunned by the news.

“You think you’ve got your own piece of the gold mine right here and you don’t anymore. Not the way things are,” said neighbor Bob Taetsch.

The first responders to arrive on scene Wednesday night helped put out a small fire that appeared to be intentionally set inside the home.

Maar was respected by his neighbors.

“He was a good guy. If you were on his good side, he really cared for you. He came out and ground up my tree stumps. That’s the kind of neighbor he was. He didn’t ask any questions,” said Taetsch.

Bob described Maar as a friend and an avid outdoorsman.

“He loved his deer hunting. He just loved being out,” said Taetsch. “He just enjoyed life.”

The 61-year-old doctor was well known for his work with OrthoIndy. Many patients and coworkers reached out and described him as “an amazing surgeon… with a heart of gold… who showed care and comfort for his patients… he will be missed.”

“He was a surgeon. If I had some work to be done I’d want him to do it. That’s the kind of guy he was,” said Taetsch.

Investigators with Hendricks county initially claimed there did not appear to be a threat to public safety, but added they have no known suspects. That update alarmed neighbors.

“It’s absolutely scary. I can defend myself but I thought Dean could defend himself also,” said Taetsch.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

Dr. Tim Dicke, president and CEO of OrthoIndy, released the following statement:

"Dr. Dean Maar has been a cornerstone of OrthoIndy as a previous board member/vice president and was instrumental to the development of our renowned trauma program. He will be remembered for his integrity in all aspects of his patient care and contributions to the practice."

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as additional information becomes available.