E.T. reunites with Elliott in emotional new commercial

E.T. and Elliott are bringing audiences a dose of nostalgia this Thanksgiving in a heartwarming commercial.

The lovable duo is featured in a four-minute commercial from Comcast Xfinity.

Elliott (actor Henry Thomas) introduces E.T. to his wife and two children and invites him into his home and new life.

The pair plays in the snow, watches movies, and of course, eats cupcakes with Reese’s Pieces (E.T.’s favorite). The commercial even features a re-do of one of the most famous scenes from the movie when they go on a bike ride across the moon.

We don’t want to spoil the ending, but it is certainly emotional. Watch it in the video player below.