Quiet Thanksgiving Day forecast; active end to the holiday weekend

Wind speeds are slightly elevated this morning, but not nearly as high as Wednesday when parts of central Indiana measured 60+ MPH wind gusts! Northwest winds between 10 and 20 MPH are creating wind chills in the mid-20s early in the morning. It will be a cold start for those heading to the Drumstick Dash this morning. However, the race is going to stay dry and mostly cloudy during the entire race. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s at the start line and should rise into the mid 30s at the end of the event.

Northwesterly wind flow today will keep temperatures about five degrees below average for the date. Highs will climb into the lower 40s this afternoon and the weather will remain quiet over the state, which is good news for people planning to travel locally for Thanksgiving dinner. The sky will become overcast this evening and overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

We will open Friday on a dry note with a mainly cloudy sky. Rain gear will not be needed for the early risers looking for deals on Black Friday. Shoppers in the afternoon and evening may want to have an umbrella nearby as shower chances rise late in the day. Rain showers will become more widespread and steady into the first half of the weekend. Wind speeds will pick up with the strengthening system as temperatures continue to rise after sunset on Saturday. Highs will peak into the mid-50s late Saturday night before tumbling on Sunday! Rain to will likely turn to a wintry mix late Sunday with lingering flurries by Monday morning.