T.Y. Hilton suffers setback with calf injury, out versus Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will be without three of their top offensive threats when they meet the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

T.Y. Hilton suffered a setback with a calf injury during Wednesday’s practice and has been ruled out of the game, general manager Chris Ballard announced at Thursday’s workout.

That further weakens the Colts’ offense. Running back Marlon Mack is out with a fractured right hand and Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron was placed on the injured reserve list earlier this week with an ankle injury.

Hilton first suffered the calf injury during an Oct. 30 practice during a normal 11-on-11 drill. He described it as a “freak’’ injury, but thought it was serious.

“I thought my season was over,’’ he said last week. “Hey, a scary moment. It was something freak.’’

The injury forced Hilton to miss the next three games, but he returned for last Thursday’s game at Houston. He was on a pitch count – he was on the field for 25 snaps – and lacked his normal explosiveness which kept the team from using him on deep routes. He also felt tightness in the calf during the game. Hilton finished with just three catches for 18 yards, and twice was unable to come up with receptions on critical third-down situations in the second half of the 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Tuesday, Hilton said the calf injury was “getting better.’’

“I’ve been getting treatment since that game,’’ he said. “So just getting better (and) just trying to stay on top of it. It’s getting better. It’s feeling good . . . I’ll be all right.’’

Wednesday’s practice changed that.

This has been something of a lost season for Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowler has just 35 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He missed one game early in the season with a quadriceps injury.