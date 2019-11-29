× Black Friday crowds slow starting for the kick-off to the holiday shopping season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you were out early for Black Friday shopping and wondered where the crowds were, you weren’t alone.

Area malls reported that the urge to shop was a bit lean in the early hours on the “official” kick-off to the holiday season, even though several stores had switched back the traditional Friday openings as compared to their previous openings on Thanksgiving Thursday.

While Castleton Square enjoyed a steady Friday morning crowd their parking lot never achieved 100% capacity, which was much like their counterparts to the south, the Greenwood Park Mall.

And both Washington Square and Lafayette Square also seemingly appeared to have normal shopping day crowds for those businesses on the day after Thanksgiving.

Shopping experts have blamed some of the lack of shopping on Black Friday due to the popularity of on-line shopping which saves customers time, gas, and money.

And many malls are now without once popular anchor stores like JC Penney, Sears, and The Gap, which also may be forcing potential customers to look elsewhere in their shopping needs.