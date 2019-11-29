× Dry time is limited; tracking a soggy Saturday

Our dry time is limited as we head towards a soggy official start to the weekend. If you’re going to be out doing Black Friday shopping or attending the Circle of Lights celebration, most of us will stay completely dry. However, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers around during the evening.

Rain builds in quickly late tonight, mainly after midnight. The bulk of the rain will arrive during the morning hours. However, scattered showers will linger into the afternoon. It will be a windy day too, with winds gusting near 25 – 30 mph at times.