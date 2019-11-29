Home damaged after Friday morning fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An electrical fire caused one Columbus resident to be displaced Friday morning.

The Columbus Fire Department said the fire happened around 9:59 Friday morning in the 2100 block of 13th Street. When police officers first arrived at the scene, they didn’t see any evidence of a fire.

They eventually saw smoke coming from the rear of the house and by the time fire crews arrived, the smoke was visible from the street.

Firefighters searched the home and found a fire in the garage. After putting it out, they began assessing the damage. There was damage to the home’s water heater, which caused a water line to fail and allow a free flow of water into the garage. The water and power was disconnected until repairs could be made.

The department says winter months come with a historical increase in home fires. The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) said while winter home fires account for only 8 percent of the total number of fires in the U.S., they result in 30 percent of all fire deaths.

The most common cause of fires in the winter is cooking, but the Columbus Fire Department said electrical and heating fires also increase during winter months. The USFA said a heat source close to combustibles is the cause in 15 percent of winter home fires.

The Columbus Fire Department reminds people of the following:

Keep any combustible materials at least three feet away from heating devices, such as a space heater or fireplace.

When using power strips and extension cords, always follow the manufactures recommendations for use.

An overloaded power supply device can fail and cause fire if used improperly.

Make sure every home has at least one working smoke alarm, and that all families create and practice a home fire escape plan.

The Columbus Fire Department encourages people that need help creating a fire escape plan to call them at 812) 376-2679 or email us at columbusfire@columbus.in.gov or visit any of our 6 City of Columbus Fire Stations.