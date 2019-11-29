× Kitchen fire displaces family of three on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fire which Indianapolis Fire Department officials believed started in the kitchen area early Friday morning has displaced a family of three with their three pets.

The call to IFD occurred just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Goldenrod Drive, located just southeast of North Franklin Road and 16th Street.

Fire officials reported that heavy smoke was coming from the back of the house in the kitchen area.

They were able to bring the fire under control, but not before significant damage occurred to the home estimated to be about $100,000.

No one was injured in incident as the family of two adults and one teen along with the three family pets were able to escape.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family as the investigation continues.