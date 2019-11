× Person critically shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on the 9000 block of East 21st Street.

Police say they found one person at the scene that was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Very few details were immediately released.

