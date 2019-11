× Police investigate after child dies in Mt. Summit area

MOUNT SUMMIT, Ind. — Police are investigating after a child died after being found in a pool.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said a 3-year-old boy was found in a pool after being reported missing. Crews tried to revive the boy, but the Henry County Coroner said the boy has died.

Circumstances around the boy’s death were not clear, and an investigation is underway.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.