× Spotty showers early; skies remain overcast on Black Friday

Spotty showers and areas of drizzle are possible this Black Friday morning around central Indiana. Shoppers may want to have a heavy coat and light rain gear as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. The moisture from a dying system will quickly travel over the state early in the day before temporarily drying out this afternoon. Skies will stay overcast this afternoon and temperatures will slowly rise into the lower 40s.

There are several events going on around downtown Indianapolis tonight. The Circle of Lights celebration is this evening, the Pacers also have a home game at 8 PM, or you can check out the Christmas lights by visiting Christmas at the Zoo! Shower chances will likely rise after 8 PM as our next system closes into the state. There is going to be a lot of dry time this evening before the steady rainfall arrives overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall tonight and will eventually drop into the mid-30s.

A very large storm system is going to impact much of the United States this holiday weekend. Several Winter Storm Warnings and even Blizzard Warnings have issued for parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and NE Wyoming. Be sure to check for flight delays or cancellations if you’re flying out today and tomorrow!