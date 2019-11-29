Western Boone’s Connor Hole wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

Posted 11:45 PM, November 29, 2019, by

WXIN November 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Western Boone’s Connor Hole for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 22.

Data pix.

WeBo opened up the bag of tricks on a reverse-toss-back-to-the-quarterback flea-flicker that connected for a long gain. Connor Hole started the play on the pitch and finished on the reception in the Stars' Semi State win over Triton Central.

Western Boone will take on Eastbrook for the 2A State Championship on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.