Western Boone's Connor Hole wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Western Boone’s Connor Hole for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 22.

WeBo opened up the bag of tricks on a reverse-toss-back-to-the-quarterback flea-flicker that connected for a long gain. Connor Hole started the play on the pitch and finished on the reception in the Stars' Semi State win over Triton Central.

Western Boone will take on Eastbrook for the 2A State Championship on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.