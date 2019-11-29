× What to know before heading out for the Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re headed to the Circle of Lights Friday night, there are a couple things you need to know before you go.

Who is flipping the switch?

Every year, a child is chosen from the IPL Coloring contest to help flip the switch with Santa and the Mayor. Downtown Indy Inc. says the 2019 winner is 10-year-old Abby Mattingly from Indianapolis.

What will the entertainment be?

The ceremonial lighting and holiday kickoff is free for everyone to attend. Acts will perform during the pre-show from 6 – 7 p.m. and the full show from 7 – 8 p.m.

Downtown Indy Inc. says Special guest, Frankie Moreno, host of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s IPL Yuletide Celebration will headline the show. The Indianapolis Men’s Chorus will also perform. Local performers include En Pointe Indiana Ballet from Indianapolis; soloist Cora Kendall from Greentown; a capella group Impromptu from Indianapolis, Down to Funk band from Bloomington and One Voice choir from Indianapolis.

When does my favorite group play?

People heading to the celebration can start arriving at 5 p.m. Friday, with live entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Live coverage of the event starts at 7, with the countdown at 7:54 followed by the fireworks finale.

The full schedule is as follows:

5:57 General Stewart Goodwin

6:01 Signature Salute

6:07 Steve Menser (IBEW 481)

6:21 Joe Bentley (IPL) and Coloring Contest sponsors present Coloring Contest winners: Abby Mattingly (grand prize winner), Rosie Kohler, Sophie Grotjan, Piper Myers & Ella Leininger

6:31 Sherry Seiwert (Downtown Indy, Inc. president)

6:50 One Voice

7:01 Indianapolis Men’s Chorus

7:06 Impromptu

7:14 Frankie Moreno

7:23 En Pointe Indiana Ballet

7:30 Down to Funk

7:34 Cora Kendall

7:48 Impromptu

7:52 Santa appears on stage

7:53 Mayor Hogsett & Abby Mattingly

7:54 Countdown/Monument Lights

7:55 Fireworks finale (shot from roof of One Indiana Square/Regions Tower)

Where can I get into the event?

Those attending will have to enter the ceremony from the south side of Monument Circle on Washington and Meridian streets.

The Circle is bound to get packed with onlookers. That is why crews put up video boards throughout the spokes.

Why did they make the changes to how I can get in?

People heading to the Circle of Lights celebration Friday should expect heavy traffic and increased security.

Organizers made the changes to let officials have better control of who, and what, gets into the event.

How can I find more information about the celebration?

People wanting more information about the show can visit downtownindy.org.