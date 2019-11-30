× An uncomfortable finish to the weekend; travel troubles for a large portion of the country

It’s been a soggy day. Saturday has been the largest single day rainfall of the month. Indianapolis has seen 0.76″ of rain, so far. While Live Guardian is only picking up on spotty, light returns this Saturday evening (7:30 PM), we’ll keep damp conditions through the night with the chance for a few more widely scattered showers redeveloping.

While wet, it will feel very mild this evening as temperatures continue to rise through midnight. They drop quickly from there and we’ll see a chilly and wet finish to the weekend.

We’ll have some dry time in the morning with just a few spotty showers possible by day break. Scattered showers return for the afternoon and we could see that changing to a wintry mix later in the afternoon and evening as temperatures continue to drop.

A few early morning snow showers possible Monday. Parts of central Indiana could see a light dusting by the Monday morning rush. While a few isolated areas could see accumulations between .5″ – 1″.

Winter Weather Alerts in place across a large portion of the country. Travel troubles likely for many driving/flying out tomorrow on the busiest travel day of the year.