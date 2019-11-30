× Five arrested after fight at Circle Center mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Five people were arrested after a fight in the Circle Center Mall Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the fight happened around 9:30 Friday night at the mall.

A video posted on Facebook shows the fight followed by what appears to be officers breaking up the fight.

IMPD confirms that five people were arrested in connection with this incident. We are working on learning more information.

WARNING: The following video may include offensive language and depictions of violence.