Holiday season takes flight at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holiday season is officially underway at the Indianapolis International Airport as Santa make his first practice run of the year.

The airport hosted the practice flight as part of its Holly Jolly Jetway holiday event.

During the sold-out event, people could get their photos taken with Santa, decorate cookies and create ornaments along with other festive activities.

“It’s the season of peace and goodwill, a time when families and communities come together to celebrate our connection to each other, and to something bigger than ourselves,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “The Holly Jolly Jetway event is a great part of that tradition, and always a special one here at the Indy airport.”

The airport has more events planned throughout the holiday season including:

Snowball Express

On Dec. 7, the fourteenth annual American Airlines Snowball Express will depart from the Indy airport, providing an all-expense-paid holiday trip to Orlando, Florida for children who have lost a parent while serving in the U.S. military since Sept. 11, 2001.

Holiday Music Showcase

Starting Friday, Dec. 13 and running through Tuesday, Dec. 24 various musical performances will take place in Civic Plaza for this year’s holiday showcase. Local musicians and area schools will share their talents and play holiday tunes for Hoosiers this holiday season. Additionally, the winners of the Young Hoosier State Piano Competition will play on the Holiday Showcase Stage in Civic Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6.

Delta Air Lines Blood Drive

The airport is hosting a blood drive event on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The blood drive will take place in baggage claim. To give back during the holiday season and schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter sponsor code DeltaIND.