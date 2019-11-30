× Indiana takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-41 double overtime victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Peyton Ramsey’s 1-yard quarterback sneak in double overtime was the difference as Indiana beat Purdue 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are eight-game winners and boast a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. Ramsey led the way, throwing for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had help from running back Sampson James as the true freshman out of Avon ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Receiver Whop Philyor returned from injury to catch 8 passes for 138 yards and two scores.

The Boilers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) streak of two Bucket Game wins in a row comes to an end. Freshman quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns. Zander Horvath chipped in on the ground with 23 carries for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freshman receiver David Bell had a fantastic day, as the Warren Central grad caught a team-high 9 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Bell leads the Big Ten in receptions and topped 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

Indiana awaits their bowl game fate while Purdue’s offseason now begins.