Local artisans team-up for Small Business Saturday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. - On Small Business Saturday people are encouraged to shop local and support local businesses. Artisans without store fronts of their own teamed-up in Hamilton County for the Hoosier Artisan Boutique.

The event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds gives people an opportunity to find unique local art all in one place. There are more than 100 different vendors.

Mel McMahon, the co-found of Indiana Originals, says people spent around $50,000 at the event in 2018.

"That's money that goes to our education resources, health and wellness infrastructure these are dollars going to members of our community that actually care what happens here," McMahon said.

McMahon says Small Business Saturday makes a huge difference for shop owners and a lot of the money spent goes back into the community.

One of the artisans selling custom lamps says it makes a big difference getting their name out there.

"Coming here gets you a gift that you are not going to find anywhere else this isn't necessarily a gift that you are going to get online, Amazon or some of those other locations you really can only get it here," Jill Bode, owner of Smokey Lights said.

It was the 11th year of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique.