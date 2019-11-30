× New Pal, Chatard and Western Boone win state titles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Before the Colts and Titans take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, six state champions will be crowned.

New Palestine beat Valparaiso 27-20 to cap off a perfect season and repeat as class 5A champs. It’s the Dragons third title in the last six seasons.

Charlie Spegal, the state’s career rushing leader, ran for 160 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter to give New Pal the lead.

Chatard extended its state record capturing its 14th state football championship. The Trojans topped Heritage Hills 34-3 for the class 4A crown. They won 11 straight games to end the season and are now 14-1 in title games in school history.

Daylen Taylor ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns for Chatard.

Western Boone dominated Eastbrook 44-7 to win its second straight class 2A championship. The Stars finished the year on a 13-game winning streak and have compiled a 29-1 record over the last two seasons.

WeBo racked up 512 yards of total offense. Robby Taylor ran for three touchdowns, while Connor Hole had a rushing and receiving TD.

Lutheran fell to Lafayette Central Catholic 29-28 for the class A title in the most exciting finish of state finals weekend.

Ky Schrader scored from one-yard out to make it 28 to 27, Lutheran with 10-seconds to play. The Knights went for two and the win instead of kicking the extra point and forcing overtime. They gamble paid off as Clark Barrett hit Reece Buche in the end zone for the victory.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Saints, who were making their first championship appearance after falling in the semi-state round the last three years.