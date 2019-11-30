× One dead after off-road vehicle crash in Carroll County

CUTLER, Ind. — Conservation Officers are investigating after a person died in an off-road vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the crash happened around 1:20 Saturday morning in the 5000 block South on 100 West.

The operator of an off-road vehicle told officers that he was traveling on County Road 100 West when he tried to turn into a driveway. He missed the driveway, crossing over a drainage ditch.

The operator ended up losing control and the machine began to roll, ejecting his passenger. The operator was transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said neither occupant was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash. They believe alcohol and excessive speed may have been contributing factors in the crash.

The operator faces preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicating causing death, operating an off-road vehicle at unreasonable speed and operating an off-road vehicle under the influence of alcohol.