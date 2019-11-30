Tracking rain, wind and snow; tricky travel for the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have the rain gear on hand if you plan to shop for Small Business Saturday! The steady rainfall we are seeing this this morning will become more scattered as the day goes on. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder this evening! This is only the beginning of what will be an active set-up for the weekend. Indiana will not only see rain, but also elevated wind speeds and even snow showers late Sunday.

A strong storm system is churning over the upper Plains this morning and it will track ENE through the Great Lakes region this weekend. It has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings in the upper Plains/ Midwest. The cold front stretching from the center of the low could trigger strong to severe thunderstorms for Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. If you’re traveling home from the holiday weekend today, be sure to check for flight delays and cancellations, especially for those heading to the snow zones!

Scattered rain will continue to fall this afternoon and evening over the area. A warm front will lift over the area during the early evening, which will help drive temperatures up into the mid-50s around midnight. The warmest time of the weekend will occur overnight before the cold front sweeps over the state. Temperatures will decline early Sunday and will drop back into the lower 40s by 7 AM.

Air temperatures will continue to drop through the second half of the weekend as winds from the west whip around the storm system. Moisture is going to push back into central Indiana on Sunday. At first, rain will fall, then change over to a wintry mix/ snow showers Sunday afternoon. Light snow will be possible Sunday night and early Monday morning. Some snow may stick to the ground and create a few slick spots by the start of the next work week.