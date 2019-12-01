× Colts fall to Titans 31-17 after 4th quarter implosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have fallen to 6-6 and have now lost four of their last five games after a 31-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The score was 17-17 with just over five minutes left in the game. Fast forward two minutes, and the Titans have a 14-point lead.

A field goal attempt that would have given Indianapolis a 20-17 lead was blocked by Tennessee and returned for a touchdown. On the Colts’ ensuing drive, Jacoby Brissett threw his second interception of the day. Moments later, Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with receiver Kalif Raymond on a 40-yard touchdown pass, all but ending the Colts’ hopes at a comeback.

Adam Vinatieri attempted four field goals in the game, but just one went through the uprights. Two of his field goals were blocked, and Vinatieri missed his first try of the day from 55 yards.

Indy’s defense kept things competitive for most of the game. They had a season-high six sacks and forced two takaways, both fumbles. Including Tennessee’s field goal return for a touchdown, 17 of the Titans’ 31 points came off of turnovers.

This story will be updated.