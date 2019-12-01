× Colts notebook: Derrick Henry runs through D; Devin Funchess season over

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There were several contributing factors as Anthony Walker rehashed the Colts’ 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but one stuck in his craw.

Derrick Henry: 26 carries, 149 yards.

It marked Henry’s third straight 100-plus yard outing, and pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight season (a career-high 1,140 yards). The Colts hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 29 consecutive games, the NFL’s second-longest active streak.

“For us, it was just fundamentals, technique,’’ Walker said. “You hate to see it. For me, I take full (blame). I’m the MIKE linebacker. That’s my No. 1 job, to help the team stop the run.

“I feel like I let the team down. It’s a tough one.’’

Henry is 6-3, 247 pounds. He was a load all game.

“He is what he is,’’ Walker said. “He’s a great back. We know that. He’s a huge human being. We know that.’’

Funchess season over

Frank Reich confirmed what NFL Network reported early Sunday: veteran wideout Devin Funchess’ season is over.

Funchess broke his left clavicle in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and immediately went on the injured reserve list. The team hoped he would be able to return at some point and Funchess has been practicing the last two weeks.

However, a recent MRI of Funchess’ shoulder revealed it still is not totally healed.

“There’s just not enough healing where you would like it to be to be able to put him back in there in time,’’ Reich said. “He’ll be done for the year.

“We were just more surprised it didn’t heal faster. When we got the results back and looked at the results, it was like, ‘Wow.’ The only good thing about it is it wasn’t a hard decision. Just unexplainable why it didn’t heal faster.’’

The Colts signed Funchess to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason. The injury limited him to 36 snaps against the Chargers, three catches and 32 yards.

About that non-recovery

One of the interesting – and controversial – plays occurred early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 17-all.

A Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown was ruled incomplete. He was covered by Pierre Desir and Clayton Geathers. Reich disagreed with the ruling. He believed Brown caught the pass, then lost a fumble that was recovered by Geathers.

After a long delay for the review from New York, referee Carl Cheffers announced Brown caught the pass, then fumbled it, but added there was no “conclusive evidence’’ of a recovery inbounds by Geathers.

The post-game pool report was with Al Riveron, the NFL’s vice-president of officiating.

“First, the ruling on the field was incomplete,’’ Riveron said. “Then we have to look at a couple of things. Number 1, is it a completed pass? It was; however, we do not have a clear recovery by either team by the sideline. So by rle, if there is no clear recovery, the ruling on the field stands even if the ball was clearly caught.’’

Even though replay confirmed there was a completion, it went down as an incomplete pass.

Medical update

Wideout Chester Rogers suffered an injury to his left knee of the game’s second play and did not return. In the third quarter cornerback Kenny Moore II was forced from the game with an injury to his left ankle. Trainers re-taped Moore’s ankle and he worked with them on the sidelines, but he was unable to return.

This and that

The Colts posted a season-high six sacks of Tannehill. Darius Leonard was credited with 2, Bobby Okereke and Jabaal Sheard 1 each. Walker, Denico Autry, Moore and George Odom all shared a sack. . . . Walker led the Colts with 12 tackles. Leonard finished with 11. . . . Wideout Zach Pascal led the offense seven catches and 109 yards. Tight end Jack Doyle had six catches, 73 yards and one TD.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.