× Rain to snow on Sunday; slick spots possible tonight and Monday morning

It was a soggy start to the weekend, especially over the southern half of the state. Rain totals exceeded 1.50” on Saturday for Terre Haute and Bloomington! Indianapolis received 0.8” yesterday, which bumps up the November precipitation total to 2.61”. The total for the month still puts Indianapolis more than 1” below average. We close meteorological fall with a 2.38” precipitation deficit, even with 7.56” for the running rain total since September 1!

The clearing skies this Sunday morning are going to be short-lived! It may be a quiet morning, but the weather will turn messy by midday as showers fill into the state. Air temperatures will drop when winds shift out of the west, which will help turn the rain to a wintry mix late in the afternoon. By the end of the Colts vs. Titans game, downtown Indianapolis will have a temperature near 36° and snowflakes will begin to mix in with the rain.

Prepare for tricky travel conditions as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for upper Midwest, Great Lakes and northeast coast of the US. The cold front stretching from the same system will bring scattered showers and storms to the Carolinas through southeast coastline. Keep an eye on your flight status and prepare for delays, especially if you’re traveling to areas under the Winter Storm Warnings.

Holiday travel may be impacted locally as well. Breezy conditions are likely today and tonight with winds from the west gusting up to 35 MPH. By tonight, the rain should completely turn over to light snow showers as temperatures fall to freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected with the snowfall overnight, but a couple tenths of an inch could stick to grassy surfaces. The moisture on surfaces could refreeze overnight on untreated roads and sidewalks. Drive carefully into work early on Monday because a few slick spots will be possible!