Alanis Morissette to perform at Ruoff as part of tour celebrating 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Posted 8:32 AM, December 2, 2019, by

HAMILTON, ON - MARCH 15: Alanis Morissette is presented an award at the 2015 JUNO Awards at FirstOntario Centre on March 15, 2015 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Alanis Morissette is bringing her 2020 tour to central Indiana next year.

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform at Noblesville’s Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 16, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at LiveNation.com.

Special guests Garbage and Liz Phair will also perform.

The tour will celebrate 25 years of her smash-hit album Jagged Little Pill and promote her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out May 1, 2020.

Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill was a staple of the 1990s—you couldn’t get away from “Ironic” for years after its release. The album, which Rolling Stone ranked among the 500 greatest of all-time, has inspired a Broadway show that debuts on Dec. 5.

