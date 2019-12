× Balanced scoring carries Pacers past short-handed Grizzlies

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis added 18 and the Indiana Pacers beat the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 117-104.

Seven players scored in double figures for the balanced Pacers, including Myles Turner with 17 points.

The Grizzlies were short-handed as five players — all key parts of the rotation — sat out with various ailments.

The Pacers are now 13-7 and will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Wednesday.