Chilly pattern holds with light wintry mix this morning!

Breezy, northwest winds holding this morning, while patchy drizzle and flurries continue to fall across the state! Roads are damp, not icy, and the morning rush hour should be fairly solid. Cold winds will be a factor all day, as wind chills hold in the 20’s and temperatures struggle to reach the middle 30’s. Overcast skies will hold but some late day sunshine may peek behind the heavy, low grey skies.

Drier weather will begin to build in late this evening and overnight with a wind shift. For Tuesday, conditions will slowly improve, as the air dries out and some sunshine slowly works back in. This should help to move our temperatures in a better direction, as a slight warming trend gets underway!

Best of the week on Thursday before a few showers pop back in on Friday!