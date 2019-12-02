Electrical problem leads to early dismissal at Arsenal Technical High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Classes dismissed early Monday at Arsenal Technical High School due to what Indianapolis Public Schools characterized as an electrical problem.

Officials said the campus closed at 10:30 a.m. for repairs. Here’s the statement from IPS:

Due to an electrical problem reported by Indianapolis Power and Light, Arsenal Technical High School will be dismissing classes immediately and shutting down the campus at 10:30 this morning so power crews can make the necessary repairs.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

We’ll follow up with a message this evening with an update on the repairs and status of school for tomorrow.