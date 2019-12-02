× UPDATE: Child dies after being trapped in Frankfort house fire

FRANKFORT, Ind. – One child is dead after being trapped in a burning house in Frankfort.

The call for the fire came in at 10:09 a.m. for a house in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street.

Frankfort police officers were the first people to get to the scene. They tried to rescue the child, but they were unable to because of the intensity of the smoke and flames.

The child’s mother, father, and two other children escaped. It’s unknown if they suffered any injuries.

We will update this story when we have more information.